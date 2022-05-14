A MAN who went missing from his home in Filey on Wednesday evening visited Costa Coffee in York on Thursday morning, police have revealed.

Jason Johnson, from Hunmanby near Filey, was captured on CCTV at a Costa Coffee in York at 8.30am on Thursday.

Extensive searches are now ongoing in York, including with hotels and transport hubs.

British Transport Police and West Yorkshire Police are assisting with the search.

Mr Johnson was last seen by his family leaving home in Hunmanby on his bicycle at 9.30pm on Wednesday May 11. He failed to return home.

Concerns are growing for his welfare.

Mr Johnson is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, balding, with a slim build. He is believed to be wearing a blue and black off-road motocross type jacket and riding a black mountain bike.

It's unlikely that he will respond if spoken to.

Missing man Jason Johnson

Police say Mr Johnson has links to Filey, Scarborough and Bridlington, and he may also have relations in Leeds.

Police have released the CCTV footage of Mr Johnson at Costa coffee in York in the hopes it may jog someone’s memory.

“Anyone who has seen Jason or knows where he is now, is urged to get in touch without delay,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

If you think you may have seen Mr Johnson call 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room - or dial 999 if you have an immediate sighting. Quote reference 12220080803.

Jason Johnson