A YOUNG Ukranian woman has been rehomed with an alternative sponsor family in York after her relationship with her original host 'broke down'.

Rebecca Russell of charity York City of Sanctuary said there had been no question of abuse or exploitation. The relation 'just did not work out', she said.

She said the woman had arrived in York after finding her own sponsor family on social media.

She then came to one of the regular drop-in sessions run by City of Sanctuary and other organisations, asking for help to move.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, City of Sanctuary said: "There was pure relief on her face when she saw a decent-sized bedroom, with her own bathroom and a lovely house."

Rebecca said there were now about 100 Ukrainian families arriving to live with host families in York, and this was the first time there had been any hint of a problem.

"The York hosts have been brilliant. They have been thrown in at the deep end, and they have been so generous," she said.

But she added that it was inevitable that at some point there would be 'things cropping up'.

The vast majority of Ukrainian refugees arriving in York are women and children who have had to leave their menfolk - fathers, brothers, husbands and sons - behind, often in a war zone.

"Can you imagine what that must be like?" Rebecca said. "When they first arrive, everything may seem fine. But they have been through traumatic experiences. Some will be fine. But over time, things will be cropping up."

She said York City of Sanctuary has access to therapists who can help Ukrainian refugees struggling to come to terms with what had happened.

And the charity has also taken on a young Ukrainian woman, Svitlana, who herself arrived as a refugee, who is helping with translation and other issues. "She speaks good English, and she's brilliant!"

According to the latest government figures published last Friday, some 37,400 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes as of last week - up from 27,100 on April 25.

The latest arrivals include 19,500 under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme. A further 17,900 people have arrived on family visas.

Rebecca stressed that most of the refugees who had arrived in York were already settling in well.

Children were going to local schools, and their mums were learning English or looking for work. "They're amazing. There's no stopping them!" Rebecca said.

But she added that there was still a real shortage of larger homes in York for refugee families.

Some had been offered accommodation in larger homes in the countryside, Rebecca said. But this wasn't suitable for everyone.

Most don't have a UK driving licence. "So a lot of them cannot drive. They would feel isolated, and they need schools within walking distance. So we still need larger homes in the city."

Anyone who can help is asked to contact York City of Sanctuary at contact@yorkcos.org.uk