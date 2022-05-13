A FRESH appeal has been launched in search of woman who was reported missing last year.

Sarah West, 48, left her home on Stepney Road, Scarborough in the early morning of April 25, 2021.

She was last seen at around 7.30am that day on the A165 near Clayton Bay.

Sarah West Picture: North Yorkshire Police

North Yorkshire Police say she is believed to have walked along the Cleveland Way path between Scarborough and Filey.

Officers searched the area extensively, including Reighton and Filey to no avail.

Sarah is five foot five, of very slim build with dark blonde-brown hair and maybe wearing glasses.

Police released a CCTV image of her wearing jeans, a light coloured blouse and brown flat boots, possibly carrying a red bag, which they believe she was wearing on the day of her disappearance.

CCTV image released of Sarah West in clothing Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Her mum, Valerie, and sister, Rebecca shared the message: “Sarah, please come home. We love you and we are here for you no matter what.

“We know you are worried about your health and our health and we just want you to come home so we can support you.

“Together we’ll find the right treatment and people to help you and we will be by your side throughout it all.

“There are so many people who love you and care about you.

“We are all praying for you to come home, that’s all we want and we will be here waiting.”

Sarah West Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Sergeant Jon Dillon, of the Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said:

“It’s been more than a year now since Sarah was first reported missing and we're continuing to appeal for any information or possible sightings of her that could help the missing person investigation."

If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference 12210105681.