A DOUBLE decker bus caught fire in a York village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at about 1.06pm today (May 13) to Askham Richard after reports of a vehicle fire.
A spokesman for the service said on arrival they found a double decker bus on fire.
He said: "The fire was confined to the engine compartment and was caused by a mechanical issue.
"Our crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet."
