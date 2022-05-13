A SHOW, featuring intimate and funny real life stories told through live circus, film and music, is coming to a theatre in York.
Extraordinary Bodies present Human - where the stage is set with a trapeze, circus rope and a set of drums that the performers use to convey delightful stories of their lives alongside dance, original music and film.
Music and binaural sound are played to the audience through silent disco headphones. All the performances are relaxed, BSL-interpreted, captioned and audio described.
Four performers tell stories from their lives, from their childhoods to the last 24 months. They share their stories of uncertainty about times of big decisions and about getting through things together through the visual spectacle of circus.
Claire Hodgson, artistic director of Extraordinary Bodies, said: “Human is a poetic record of our time. Weaving together real-life stories through circus, combined with our use of technology, we have created a show that connects with its audiences in a soothing, sublime, immersive way."
The show is written by Hattie Naylor and the live score is by Ted Barnes - and it is coming to York Theatre Royal on June 1 at 7.30pm.
Tickets are available on the theatre website or by calling the box office.
