YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased slightly - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.

The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has increased by four, taking it to 109 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 33 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 65,445.

In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by six, taking it to 102 cases per 100,000 population. A further 53 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 187,242.

In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 0.6, taking it to 120.9 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 40 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 106,645.