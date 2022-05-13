YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased slightly - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has increased by four, taking it to 109 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 33 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 65,445.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by six, taking it to 102 cases per 100,000 population. A further 53 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 187,242.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 0.6, taking it to 120.9 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 40 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 106,645.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here