OUR archive photo dated September 1985 shows shoppers enjoying the return of Parliament Street’s annual charity market.

Despite the early rain, nearly 50 stallholders representing both local and national charities set up shop, selling everything from china to cakes and books to bangles.

In 1984, the popular market returned to the street for the first time in two decades following a High Court ruling which stated that the city council would lose its right to hold a market if a period of 20 years lapsed.

The return of the market brought with it a series of road diversions and a complete ban on traffic to Parliament Street until 4 pm.

Did you enjoy the return of the market? We’d love to hear your memories of the popular annual event.

