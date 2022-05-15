A NEW exhibition exploring York Minster’s royal connections has opened - in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Majesty: Monarchy and York Minster exhibition sheds light on the cathedral’s centuries-old relationship with the monarchy.

It includes the Minster’s collection of royal artefacts from across the ages.

A Minster spokesperson said the influence of the monarchy could be traced throughout York Minster’s history.

They said: “From the humble baptism of King Edwin of Northumbria on Easter Day in 627 in a small wooden church built hastily for the service – the first York Minster, to HM Queen Elizabeth II’s glorious return to the cathedral to attend the Royal Maundy Service in 2012.

“Explore these royal events and how they have shaped life and worship at York Minster over the centuries.

“See Great Seals used to authenticate important documents by previous monarchs, a Minster Police truncheon with royal arms, and a Bible owned by Elizabeth Woodville, queen of King Edward IV, or their daughter Elizabeth of York.”

Other highlights at the exhibition - which opened on Saturday, May 14,in the Minster’s Treasury - include footage from the royal wedding of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent to his Yorkshire bride Katharine Worsley in York Minster in 1961.

Also on show is Chinese silk gifted to Queen Victoria on her wedding day which has been transformed into burses and veils used in preparation for the celebration of Holy Communion.

Visitors can also try on regal robes, bear a crown and sceptre, and pose for a majestic photograph showing off their best royal wave.

The exhibition, in the cathedral’s Treasury, will run until the end of 2022.

General visiting to the Minster is Monday to Saturday, 9.30am-4pm and Sunday, from 12.45pm-3.15pm.

Admission to the Minster is:

l Adult/senior citizens - £12.50

l Students (not studying in York) - £9.50

l Child (16 and under) - free with a paying adult.

York residents and York students can visit the Minster for free with proof of address including a YorkCard, driving licence or utility bill.

Students must have a local college or university ID card with valid date.

Entrance to the exhibition is free with general admission.

To book your timed entry ticket visit: yorkminster.org/visit/plan-your-visit/