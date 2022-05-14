A YORK band will play a concert for the public to raise funds for their upcoming London show.
The Shepherd Group Concert Brass Band, from Huntington, will perform on Parliament Street on May 22.
Director, Michael Pratt, said the group are “not your typical brass band.”
He said the band are known for performing ABBA hits and up-tempo jazz on top of classic brass numbers.
They will travel to London in July to perform in Regent’s Park.
Michael said the band are "thrilled" to be invited down to play at one of London’s Royal Parks.
He explained that this is an honour, given their small size of 30 members.
Anyone can attend the concert on Parliament Street, where audience members can donate to support the band with their London concert.
The concert will run from 2-4pm.
