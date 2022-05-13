NORTH Yorkshire have a wide range of family events planned to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The UK is due to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne with a unique extended Bank Holiday weekend, from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

In no particular order, here are the Jubilee parties and events open to the public near you:

The Big Jubilee Lunch, New Earswick:

The Folk Hall and New Lodge is hosting the ‘Big Jubilee lunch on Saturday, June 4, from 10am to 2pm, on the green between New Lodge and Folk Hall.

Visitors can bring their own picnic, or take the option to reserve a ‘Big Jubilee Lunch picnic’ from the Folk Hall Café, which has cakes, a scone with jam and clotted cream, assorted sandwiches, and a packet of crisps, priced at £10 per person.

To reserve a picnic, visitors must pre-pay and order at the Folk Hall reception before May 31.

The day will have music and family entertainment, including outdoor games, a climbing wall, a bouncy castle and face painting.

The event is free and open to the public.

Bethany Allen, Harrogate BID Business and Marketing Executive, helps the team from Acorn Lighting dress the streets with 4km of bunting Picture: Harrogate BID

Jubilee Square, Harrogate

Harrogate has a four-day programme of events planned for the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Brought by Destination Harrogate and Harrogate BID, part of The Stray will be transformed into ‘Jubilee Square’, which will host a stage and a large TV screen broadcasting Royal events from central London.

Visitors and residents can enjoy space to picnic by the stage and family friendly entertainment from June 2-5, including a Harrogate Mastermind quiz, a dog show, live music, street entertainment, and films played on the TV screen.

Plus, Valley Gardens are providing children’s entertainment including circus acts and fairground rides, and an artisan market in the Gardens’ Sun Colonnades and Parlours.

Heworth

A ‘bring your own’ picnic will be open to the public in Heworth to celebrate the Jubilee, taking place at the Stray Road play area on Sunday, June 5, from 2pm to 6pm.

Gayle Enion-Farrington, clerk to Heworth Parish Council said: “We’re going to be dressing up the area with bunting.

More dates will be given at the Parish Council’s meeting on May 16.

Helmsley Town Crier, David Hinde Picture: David Hinde

Helmsley Castle

Helmsley Castle is due to host the town’s Jubilee Celebration on Sunday, June 5, from 11am till mid-afternoon.

The event will see a fancy dress competition to crown the best dressed King, Queen, Princess, and Prince, plus themed activities - races, the best decorated Jubilee cake, a jubilee quiz, flag making and crown making.

The event is free for Parish electorate, and they ask to bring your own picnic.

Plus, the Platinum Jubilee Proclamation will be made by Helmsley’s Town Crier, David Hinde.

The proclamation will be made from the balcony of Helmsley Town Hall on Thursday, June 2, at 2pm.

Over 145 town criers are taking part across the UK and the Commonwealth.

Garden Party, Mulberry Court

Mulberry Court care home is hosting a garden party for the Jubilee which is open to the public.

The event will see giant garden games including Jenga, skittles, croquet, and a soft play area for children, and stalls, including a tombola and raffle, a cake stand, chocolate foundation and hook-a-duck.

Bag pipes will play from 12.30 to 1pm, followed by singing entertainment from 2pm to 3pm.

An icecream van will be present from 12 to 1.30pm and a BBQ prepared by the home’s head chef, Lee Starkey.

Drinks will be served at the café and outdoor bar.

Tractor fest 'land girls' Charlotte Rudd and Kerrie Wilson

Ellerton Lakeside Cafe

Ellerton Lakeside Café are hosting a Jubilee event on Friday, June 3, from 10am to 5.30pm

Ticket price includes an afternoon tea and a savoury and dessert platter of British favourites, including sausage rolls, scotch eggs, quiches, Battenburg, French fancies, and more.

The new garden bar is open with a selection of Yorkshire beers, gins and ciders.

Traditional family games include bouncy castles, a raffle, tug of war, sack race, egg and spoon race and balloon animals, with prizes to be won.

Adult tickets cost £19.95, Child tickets cost £10.95, with a limited offer of £50 Family ticket which include two adults and two children for the first 20 tickets.

To purchase, call 01748 818 382.

Tractor Fest, Ripon

Tractor Fest, the UK’s largest tractor festival, is holding a Jubilee themed festival in Newby Hall, Ripon, from Friday June 3 to Sunday June 5, from 10am to 5pm.

Red, white, and blue vintage tractors will be on display with more than 1,500 exhibits to showcase, including pre-1922 tractors, eight Victorian engines, and 100 years of Austin 7 cars.

The Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will fly a Hawker Hurricane and Spitfire over the event on all three days.

Family activities include mini tractor driving, working machinery, interactive exhibits, trade stands and street food.

Admission includes access to Newby’s award-winning gardens, adventure playground and the dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

Tickets cost £16 for adults, £12 for children up to 16 years and under fours go free, with family tickets of two adults and two children costing £50.

To purchase tickets, click here.