POLICE are searching for a wanted man who failed to appear in court after an animal cruelty charge.
North Yorkshire Police in Harrogate are appealing for information and possible sightings of Robbie Nelson, 23, who failed to appear at court where he is facing an animal cruelty charge.
A warrant for his arrest was issued by York Magistrates Court on December 17 last year, police said.
Enquiries are ongoing to find Nelson including multiple address checks and contact with the Department for Work and Pensions and the Job Centre.
If anyone knows of his whereabouts or have information that could help us to find him, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Quote reference number: 12210262539 when providing details.
