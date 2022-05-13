POLICE have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a criminal damage incident at York City's stadium.
North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a graffiti incident at York LNER Community Stadium in the Monks Cross area of the city.
The incident happened at around 3.44am on April 21 - and involved spray painting graffiti on the west stand mural.
Officers want to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the image or have any information that could assist the investigation.
If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jon Bostwick. Or email jon.bostwick@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number: 12220068340 when passing on information.
