RESIDENTS at a popular care home got in York got to make friends with a couple of cuddly visitors.

People living at Connaught Court, in Fulford enjoyed a special spring time treat when two adorable lambs came to visit.

The arrival of Dinky and Marble delighted residents and staff alike who were only too happy to give them a cuddle and take turns feeding them with milk from a bottle.

The lambs, who are around three weeks old, were brought to the home by local company Ryedale Animal Group.

The company provides therapy animal interaction sessions for residents in care homes and within their own home environment.

Home activities coordinator, Fran Tagg, said: “Our residents absolutely loved meeting the lambs and we are very grateful to Ryedale Animal Group for bringing them to our Home.

"It was a really uplifting experience, with everyone coming together to celebrate the new life that spring time brings.

"We’ve found that animal therapy has a tremendously positive effect on our residents’ health and wellbeing.”

Rachel Dring, owner of Ryedale Animal Group, said: “It was wonderful to be able to bring our therapy lambs to Connaught Court. They have such a calming effect on everyone.

"Feeding and cuddling them is wonderfully therapeutic and for older people it can trigger happy memories of holding a baby in their younger days.”

It's not the first time residents have had a visit from some fury friends.

Back in 2020, Taz the support pony was taken round to meet residents.

Connaught Court is run by RMBI Care Co, part of the Masonic Charitable Foundation and last year they celebrated their 50th birthday.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, the home, alongside the Association of Friends of Connaught Court, organised a special ceremony to unveil a 50th anniversary plaque and tree. This was followed by an outdoors tea party with live music for residents, care staff and other special guests.

Among the guests were eight centenarians living at the home at the time.

The home provides residential care, nursing and resident dementia care for up to 94 residents and is rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Further information on the care home can be found at: www.rmbi.org.uk