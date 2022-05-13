A TEAM of financial advisors are gearing up for a big fitness challenge to raise much-needed funds for patient care at a local hospice.
Moneyweb, a firm of independent financial advisers in Scarborough, will have a team of 18 staff taking part in the Inflatable UK 5K event in York on June 18.
The business has already started fundraising for Saint Catherine's and is hoping to raise £8,000 – the amount needed to raise to run all of the hospice's services for one day.
Paul Robinson, director at Moneyweb, said: “We wanted to do something a bit different and in the past we’ve done a Tough Mudder, Yorkshire Warrior, It’s a Knockout Family Day and Bubble Football Challenge, all for charity.
“We’re really pleased with how the fundraising is going so far, with lots of support from suppliers, clients, friends and family. The team voted on which charity to raise funds for this year and we chose Saint Catherine’s – we felt it would be such a great charity to support having worked with them previously with the Sunrise Walk in 2018.”
The Moneyweb team are also planning to hold a special event this summer to add to the total.
To make a donation, visit: https://bit.ly/3N8xlEY
