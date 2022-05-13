POLICE are searching for the family of a North Yorkshire man who was sadly found dead at his home.
North Yorkshire Police are looking for next of kin of 82-year-old David Goodall who died at his home in Irton, Scarborough on May 11.
If you can help with any information about David's family, please email the coroner on: coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk
