THIS business has found its own way to celebrate the Queen's jubilee and help the environment in to the bargain.

This June, Malton-based independent eco brand, Cosy Cottage Soap, is celebrating the positive environmental impact its customers have made in the past year.

To mark the achievements and support of the Queen’s “plant a tree for the Jubilee” campaign, Cosy Cottage has dedicated the May/June box in its bi-monthly 'Sudscription’ service to the Queen.

Founder Clara Challoner Walker said: “Doing right by the planet is at the heart of everything we do and we are always looking to help people make more sustainable choices, and, more importantly, ones they can commit to.

"Our sudscription boxes introduce customers to green versions of everyday products. The bi-monthly delivery means they can try a range of natural bathing, cleaning and skincare items, top up their cupboards and find new favourites.

"Many people choose to gift sudscription boxes, treating loved ones to a surprise every couple of months and encouraging them to indulge in a planet-friendly pamper session.

“Through the Green Canopy initiative, Queen Elizabeth is using the Jubilee to leave an environmental legacy and in her honour, we have handpicked a range of sustainable products. I’m excited to see our next Jubilee-themed box arrive on our customers’ doorsteps and hear their thoughts.”

Through sales of plastic, palm oil and cruelty-free bathing, cleaning and skincare products, Cosy Cottage Soap reports it has saved 225,000 plastic bottles from landfill and avoided 11 tonnes of palm oil consumption.

The company does not use the preservatives, detergents and sulphates found in many mass-produced soaps, which has prevented over four million leakages of endocrine-disrupting parabens into the environment.

The ‘Sudscription’ box service was established to help people commit to a more sustainable lifestyle and has quickly become popular for gifting and engage regular customers.

The hand-picked and handmade selection of natural skincare, bathing and beauty products – worth £36 – features full-sized special editions and pre-release products to kick start a greener lifestyle for as little as £13.50 a month.

The special Jubilant May-June box includes Bank Holiday pampering essentials such as a nourishing bath bomb, coconut oil soap, aluminium-free natural deodorant and – as a pledge to support neighbouring businesses - a Union Flag branded bar of salted caramel chocolate, handmade in York by Choc-Affair.

Packaged in red, white and blue ribbons, and Clara says, this fully recyclable box makes a royally relaxing gift or self-indulgent treat.