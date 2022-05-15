Today's photos of a seal at Scarborough Marina were taken by Garry Hornby.

Would you like to see your photographs on this page?

More than 2,000 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented amateur photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

Every day we will feature pictures from our camera club on our letters pages.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press