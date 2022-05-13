A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of affray, making threats to kill and possession of a Class A drug in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who was in the Ramshill Road area of Scarborough late on Wednesday night (May 11) to come forward.
Shortly after midnight, at around 12.30am on Thursday (May 12), a man was reported to be acting strangely, making threats and approaching members of the public.
It is known that several people were in the area at the time - and officers urgently need to speak with them, police said.
A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray, making threats to kill and possession of a Class A drug. He remains in custody at this time.
If you were in the area, or have any information that you can provide to police, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 4463 Robert Henderson.
Quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220080602 when passing information.
