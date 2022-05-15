A SCHOOLGIRL whose club U18 Women’s Rugby 7s team won the national 7s tournament said she would like to see more female coaches in rugby.

Ruby Morgan, a sixth form student at The Mount School in York, was in Selby RUFC’s U18 women’s squad as they won the National 7s event at Castle Donnington last weekend.

Sixteen-year-old Ruby and her teammates came out on top in the competition, which was attended by qualifying regional champion teams. The event was held over 2 days and was attended by hundreds of spectators, with each game averaging a crowd of 300-400 people.

Ruby’s father, Jonathan, said: “It was a very proud moment for all the parents of the girls involved.”

Ruby and her teammates did not let the busy schedule hinder their performance. Playing an impressive six games over both days, and camping overnight, Selby’s U18 ladies team put up a fierce fight to win the tournament.

Having played from a young age, and being an avid fan for even longer, Ruby is keen to see more women involved in rugby.

Ruby said: “I would like to see more female coaches, especially for the men and not just the women’s teams. A coach is the highest role you can get in that sporting world, and you only see men doing it – it would be great to see females leading.”

Keen to echo the sentiments of accomplished female athletes, Ruby draws inspiration from players such as England rugby union player, Zoe Aldcroft and American soccer player, Alex Morgan. Each use their strong social media presence to promote and encourage females in sport.

Ruby said that at The Mount School York, sport is an integral part of the curriculum and pupils are encouraged to participate in a range of sports, both inside and outside the school environment.

She said: “Here you get the support and encouragement to go and join a male dominated sport. You have the mentality and empowerment embedded into you to achieve in sports.”

Her advice for anyone apprehensive about joining a sports club, “Just go for it and don’t be too scared to get stuck in. You meet so many nice girls, you are part of a team, and you get a sense of leadership. I am now captain for next year so that’s a great accomplishment.”

The Mount celebrates positive female role models in sport, welcoming today World Champion Kayaker, Ottilie Robinson-Shaw to the school to speak with pupils about her achievements and to raise funds for Sports for Champions. Earlier in the year, Olympic Rugby 7s coach Ewan Mackintosh visited the school to speak with pupils about sports psychology and his experience coaching the China Women’s Rugby 7s team to the pinnacle of global competition.