Tesco is the latest supermarket giant to recall a range of chicken products amid fears they could be contaminated with salmonella.
Major supermarkets and retailers across the UK have issued an urgent "DO NOT EAT" warning amid food poisoning fears linked to salmonella.
A range of ready-to-eat foods including sandwiches, wraps and salads over food poisoning risks.
Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Pret A Manger, Marks & Spencer and Waitrose have all made the “precautionary measure” over salmonella fears.
What happens if you get salmonella?
Salmonella infection usually causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms can begin six hours to six days after infection and can last up to a week.
Tesco recall
Product details
Tesco BBQ Chicken Breast Pieces 180g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 19 May 2022
Tesco Chicken Breast Slices 180g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 20 May 2022
Tesco Chicken Breast Slices 180g (Express)
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 19 May 2022
Tesco Chicken Breast Slices 360g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 20 May 2022
Tesco Coronation Chicken Pieces 180g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 18 May 2022
Tesco Fajita Chicken Breast Mini Fillets 170g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 18 May 2022
Tesco Flame Grilled Chicken Breast Mini Fillets 170g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 20 May 2022
Tesco Flame Grilled Chicken Thins 180g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 18 May 2022
Tesco Garlic & Herb Chicken Breast Mini Fillets 170g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 19 May 2022
Tesco Piri Piri Chicken Breast Mini Fillets 170g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 18 May 2022
Tesco Piri Piri Chicken Breast Pieces 180g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 19 May 2022
Tesco Sliced Chicken Breast with Sage & Onion 180g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 19 May 2022
Tesco Tandoori Chicken Pieces 180g
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 19 May 2022
Food Standards agency issue advice to Tesco customers
Teh Food Standards Agency said: "The products listed above may be contaminated with salmonella. Symptoms of salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
"Action taken by the company Cranswick Country Foods is recalling the above products. Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the above products."
It added: "Our advice to consumers If you have bought the above products, do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund."
