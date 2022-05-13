HERE are the latest death notices from The Press, York.

Joan Pearson

Joan, aged 83, passed away on the May 3 after a short illness in York Hospital surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of Michael and mum of Andrew and Mark.

Much loved grandma of Luke, Louise, Annie and Harry.

Sister of the late Carol and mother-in-law to Paula and Ginny.

She will be greatly missed by family and many friends.

Funeral at 11.15am on Tuesday, May 24 at Christ Church, Stockton Lane, Heworth.

After a private burial there will be a celebration of Joan's life at Burnholme Social Club.

Family flowers only, donations to York Speakability Group and a plate will be provided at the church.

Valerie Colebourn

Valerie 'Val', formerly of Tesco, passed away peacefully at home on May 7 2022, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife to Roy, lovely mum to David, Gillian and Alison. Loving gran and stepgran. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Friday May 27 at 1pm. Family flowers only please, a plate will be provided for donations to St Leonard's Hospice. All enquires to Hayley Owen Funeral Director 01904 792525.

Olive May Bradbury

Olive passed away peacefully in her sleep at Fulford Nursing Home on May 4 2022, aged 97. Beloved wife to the late Eric and mum to the late Jacqueline. Funeral service on Monday 30th May at 12.40pm, York Crematorium, Bishopthorpe. All enquiries please to J G Fielder & Son 01904 654460.

Kevan Harold Holmes

Kevan, of Skelton, died peacefully at home on 7th May, aged 65 years. Cherished husband of Lesley, treasured dad of Liam, Christopher, Caroline and Neale, adored grandad to Christopher, Brady, Jacob, Henry and Annie, a much loved son of Kathy and also a dear brother. Funeral service to take place at St. Andrew's Church, East Heslerton on Wednesday 25th May at 11.30am followed by private cremation. Enquiries to Fergus Court Funeral Services 01653 229021.

Richard Carr

Richard passed away at home in the loving arms of his beloved wife Paula and daughter Annabelle, after a short but courageous fight against pancreatic cancer on April 26 2022, aged just 71 years.

Devoted and proud father of Adam and Annabelle.

Much loved father-in-law to Jeb and Olly and devoted grandpa to Frasier and Arnold.

Loving brother to Elizabeth and partner Terry and a much loved brother-in-law to Jill and Ian, uncle to Richard, Ben and Matt, Chris and Tanya and the late Heather and lovingly remembered by Keith and Sylvia, Miles and Sarah.

Will be sorely missed and remembered by all his family and many friends.

Retired Architect with City of York Council. Proud volunteer walking tour guide for his beloved home city of York. Talented musician and lover of music. Dedicated member of Supersingers Choir. Keen fell walker. Lover of life, adventure and new challenges. Never defined by age. Funeral service to be held at 10.30am on Friday 20th May 2022 (which would have been his Golden Wedding Anniversary) at York Cemetery Chapel followed by a private (invitation only) committal service at York Crematorium.

Casual clothing only and if possible something yellow to be worn as this was Richard's favourite colour. Family flowers only, collection is for Pancreatic Cancer Research (plate available at the chapel). All enquiries to J. Rymer Funeral Directors. Tel 01904 624320.

Jessie Mary Dalby

Jessie (nee Smillie) passed away peacefully on May 2, aged 89 years. Loving wife of the late Noel, much loved mum of Lesley and James, mother-in-law of Mick and Clare and a lovely grandma of Paul, Chris, Jack and Sam. Also, a dear sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral service to take place at York crematorium on Thursday May 26 at 10.20am. Family flowers only by request but if desired donations in lieu to Martin House Children's Hospice.

Joan Hartley

Joan - much loved wife to the late Thomas (Bill), mum to Ian, Glen, Ivor and the late Neal, beloved grandma and great-grandma. Funeral service to be held at York Crematorium on Thursday 19th May at 1.40pm. Family flowers only and donations if desired to The stroke Unit at YDH. All funeral enquiries contact The Co-op Funeral Care Acomb 01904 792893.

Sheila Pearl Mullis

Sheila (nee Hancock) passed away peacefully at home, on 22nd April 2022, aged 85 years. Missed by all her family. Funeral service will be held at All Saint's Church, Huntington on 20th May 2022 at 2:00pm followed by burial in New Lane Cemetery, Huntington. Any enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors. Tel: 01904 624320.

Amy Wendela (Wendy) Murphy

Amy Wendela (Wendy) nee Dobson passed away peacefully on April 21st 2022, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of Brian. Loving mum to Simon and much loved grandmother to Gabe and Olli. Funeral service will be held at York Crematorium on Thursday 26th May 2022 at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu will go to The British Heart Foundation. Any enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors. Tel 01904 624320.

Ray Ventress

Ray, originally of Egton, Whitby and latterly resident of Haxby, died 12th April at York Hospital, aged 94. Service at York Crematorium 19th May at 11.40am. Family flowers only. Donations to Diabetes UK.

David Gillon

David passed away peacefully, at home, with family by his side on Monday 25th April 2022. Dearly loved husband of Nancy, loving father to Susan and Louise and a dear father-in-law to Ian. Loving Gilbo to Danny and Emma, Rachael and Ryan and loving Billybob to Sam and Noah. Funeral service at York Crematorium on Tuesday 24th of May 2022 at 12.20pm, immediate family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK. David's wish was to wear bright colours. All enquiries to J G Fielder and Son, Tel 01904 654460.

