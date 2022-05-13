POLICE have put out an urgent appeal to help find a missing man.

North Yorkshire Police say Jason Johnson is missing from his home in Hunmanby near Filey.

He was last seen leaving home on his bicycle at 9.30pm on the night of Wednesday (May 11) and has failed to return home.

Jason Johnson is missing from his home in Hunmanby near Filey

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming very concerned for his welfare.

"Jason is described as white, 5’5" in height and slim. He is believed to be wearing a blue and black off-road motorcross type jacket and riding a black mountain bike.

"Jason has links to Filey, Scarborough and Bridlington.

"If you have seen him since Wednesday evening or know where he is now, please get in touch.

"Please call 101 with any information or 999 if you have an immediate sighting.

"He may not respond if spoken to."

Please quote reference 12220080803.