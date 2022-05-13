A MAN has been charged following reports of several robberies.

Richard Patten, 33, of no fixed abode, has been charged with three counts of robbery and two counts of possession of a bladed weapon.

Humberside Police say that the offences follow three incidents in Bridlington. The first is reported to have taken place on Wednesday May 4, when a taxi driver is believed to have collected a man at approximately 12.40pm.

A police spokesman said: "Whilst inside the taxi, the man is alleged to have threatened the driver with a knife and demanded money.

"The second took place at around 3.30pm on Sunday (May 8), when we were called to reports of a robbery at a shop on Lansdowne Road.

"The third incident occurred at around 10.35pm on the following day (May 9), when a taxi driver was allegedly threatened and robbed."

Patten has been remanded to prison to appear at court at a later date.