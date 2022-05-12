POLICE have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after a window at a fast food restaurant was smashed.

North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV stills of a man they would like to speak to after a window was damaged at McDonalds in Huntress Row in Scarborough.

The incident took place at around 8.15pm on Saturday April 9 and resulted in over £1,000 worth of damage.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images, as they believe he may have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and speak to the Force Control Room.

Quote reference number: 12220060682.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.