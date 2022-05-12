THIEVES stole a car from a public car park.

North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information after a white Renault Megane car was stolen in Scarborough.

It happened in the Quay Street Pay and Display Car Park at about 10.40am on Sunday (May 8).

A police spokesman said: "Two men, who came from Quay Street direction, entered a vehicle before driving away.

"Officers are particularly appealing for any dash-camera footage from any vehicle which may have been in the Quay Street and South Bay area between 10.40am and 10.50am on Sunday, May 8.

"One suspect was wearing a dark blue jacket with his hood up, Nike jogging bottoms and dark-coloured shoes. He was also wearing a dark-coloured Adidas rucksack on his back.

"The second suspect was wearing a black jacket, black jogging bottoms, dark-coloured Nike trainers. He had with blond hair and was carrying a black rucksack.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police by emailing jamie.broadbent@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Jamie Broadbent."

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220078135."