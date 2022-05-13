LITTLE Evie Langhan made a dramatic arrival into the world - inside an ambulance outside York Hospital's maternity unit.

Mum Emily Lewis-Ashley faced a race against time to reach the hospital from her home in Barlby after contractions came on fast and strong.

She told The Press: "I was in the garden centre at 3pm with mild contractions. By 5.30pm my partner had to ring 999 and get the ambulance out as I was pushing and my mum was going to have to deliver her at home with my mother in law.

"The ambulance turned up and I was blue lighted to York Hospital and within nine minutes Evie was born outside the maternity entrance in the ambulance."

Evie arrived on April 30 weighing a healthy 7lbs 2oz.

She is now happily at home with mum Emily and dad Niall Langhan.

Little Evie

READ MORE: "My baby arrived in 20 minutes!" - meet 7 of York's newest babies

READ MORE: York City star's mad dash to hospital as wife goes into labour at half time!

Emily has more to tell about Evie's arrival which she calls "eventful".

"So three ambulances turned up and said to me if we don’t move you now your going to deliver your baby at home.

"We were blue lighted to the hospital.

"They had parked outside the maternity doors where a midwife from the hospital got into the ambulance and delivered her straight away. It took nine minutes in the final stage of labour.

"She was born facing upwards as well so I should have been for an emergency c-section.

"The staff have no idea how I managed to get her out so quickly."

Congratulations to the happy family.

If you would like to have your new baby featured in The Press for free, please send their photo and details to us via this online form: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/