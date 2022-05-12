A PRIMARY school has requested a consultation begins into a proposed closure.

The governors of Woodfield School in Harrogate have asked North Yorkshire County Council to undertake a consultation on a proposal that the school should close, following careful consideration of the school’s position.

The school received an inadequate Ofsted judgement following an inspection in January 2020, which required it to become a sponsored academy.

The Regional Schools Commissioner was unable to secure a multi academy trust to sponsor the school due to viability concerns.

The governing body then worked with the governors of Grove Road Primary in Harrogate, to explore combining the two schools in order to share the benefit of both school sites. The move would have meant Woodfield School would technically close and become part of Grove Road from September 2022.

An extensive consultation process was undertaken involving public meetings and gathering the views of parents and the local community.

Grove Road Primary decided to withdraw its support for the amalgamation in March. In light of this, the county council’s Executive decided to reject the amalgamation proposal at its April meeting.

The governing body of Woodfield School stated: “This has been a very difficult time for the school, parents, pupils, staff and governors and we were all hopeful a solution had finally been found with the proposed amalgamation with Grove Road School. Unfortunately, that could not proceed.

“This has left Woodfield in a very vulnerable position and we have had to look again at what options are available for the school.

“The governors have worked incredibly hard to find a positive solution, exploring every available avenue. Unfortunately, it is our conclusion that we have exhausted all options that are available.

“It is with a very heavy heart that the governors of Woodfield school have had to ask the county council to begin the consultation process for closure.’’

North Yorkshire County Council’s Director of Children and Young People Services, Stuart Carlton, said: “The Directive Academy Order and the absence of a sponsor from the academy sector had left Woodfield in a difficult position.

“The county council hoped that the proposed amalgamation would provide a solution to retain education on the school site, but that was not to be.

“I would like to thank the leadership and governors of Woodfield Community Primary School for their diligence in exploring the issues and I share their sadness that closure must now be considered.

“We will now move at pace to seek approval to consult on a proposal that the school should close during the next academic year.

“We will communicate directly with the school’s parents in the coming days on the many questions they will have at this time.’’