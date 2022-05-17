TIME to meet this week's new arrivals.
Time to meet this week's new babies of York
---
Maisy Rose Brookes
Baby's date of birth?
28/02/2022
Baby's weight?
7lb 12
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Laura Pallender & Marc Brookes
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
2 weeks early and born by emergency caesarean due to complications.
---
Daisy Danielle Dale
Baby's date of birth?
16/04/2022
Baby's weight?
7lb 1oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Katie Jackson and Joshua Dale
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Baby was born in the water bag.
---
Oakley Jacob Garry Duffill
Baby's date of birth?
08/05/2022
Baby's weight?
6lbs 1oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Lauran O'Brian and Ryan Duffill
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Heworth
Anything unusual about the birth?
Arrived by emergency s-section
---
Reuben-James Landreth
Baby's date of birth?
16/4/22
Baby's weight?
6.9lb
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Abigail Harrison and Kian Landreth
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Thirsk
Anything unusual about the birth?
Born 4 weeks early
---
Willow Anne Etherington
Baby's date of birth?
05/05/2022
Baby's weight?
6lb 8oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Rob Etherington and Rachel Clark
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Dringhouses
Anything unusual about the birth?
C-section birth
---
Francesca Norah Thompson
Baby's date of birth?
22/04/2022
Baby's weight?
8lb 11 oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Annabel and Ewan Thompson
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Haxby, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Went in for a meeting about gestational diabetes on the Thursday afternoon - was booked in then & there for C-section early next day.
---
