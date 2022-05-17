TIME to meet this week's new arrivals.

Thanks to all the parents who have been sending us photos of their newborns.

We love to see them, hear your stories, and share them with Press readers.

If you have had a baby recently, please send us their photo and your story.

You can send everything straight to our newsroom via this online link: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/

Time to meet this week's new babies of York

---

Maisy Rose Brookes

Maisy

Baby's date of birth?

28/02/2022

Baby's weight?

7lb 12

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Laura Pallender & Marc Brookes

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

2 weeks early and born by emergency caesarean due to complications.

---

Daisy Danielle Dale

Daisy

Baby's date of birth?

16/04/2022

Baby's weight?

7lb 1oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Katie Jackson and Joshua Dale

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Baby was born in the water bag.

---

Oakley Jacob Garry Duffill

Oakley

Baby's date of birth?

08/05/2022

Baby's weight?

6lbs 1oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Lauran O'Brian and Ryan Duffill

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Heworth

Anything unusual about the birth?

Arrived by emergency s-section

---

Reuben-James Landreth

Reuben

Baby's date of birth?

16/4/22

Baby's weight?

6.9lb

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Abigail Harrison and Kian Landreth

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Thirsk

Anything unusual about the birth?

Born 4 weeks early

---

Willow Anne Etherington

Willow

Baby's date of birth?

05/05/2022

Baby's weight?

6lb 8oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Rob Etherington and Rachel Clark

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Dringhouses

Anything unusual about the birth?

C-section birth

---

Francesca Norah Thompson

Francesca

Baby's date of birth?

22/04/2022

Baby's weight?

8lb 11 oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Annabel and Ewan Thompson

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Haxby, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Went in for a meeting about gestational diabetes on the Thursday afternoon - was booked in then & there for C-section early next day.

---

