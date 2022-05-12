A HIGH turnout is expected at a York school event this weekend.

York Steiner School will be holing their spring fair on Saturday (June 14), with 2,000 people set to be in attendance.

The school, based in Fulford, provides learning based on the ideas of 20th-century philosopher and reformer Rudolf Steiner and offers age-appropriate teaching based on the needs of each child, without the use of SATs, grades or standardised testing.

A range of children’s activities and games are on offer at the fair, with food and refreshments also available.

The star event will be the maypole dancing, where every class performs a choreographed display in front of the large crowd.

As reported by The Press in March, the school recently received the second highest rating by Ofsted of ‘Good’ across all areas of activity.

The event will run at York Steiner School from 10am-4pm.

More information can be found on the school’s Facebook Events page: https://www.facebook.com/events/513280710388776/?active_tab=discussion