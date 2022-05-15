OUR photo from the archives today dates from 1958 and shows the Stonebow pub on the corner of Stonebow and Fossgate.

The pub has had many incarnations over the years - and undergone several name changes, including the Northern Wall, The Boulevard, YO1 and The Terrace, as it is known today.

Best known for its sports coverage - this is the place to go to watch the big match of the day.

Fair to say it has been a football fans’ mecca for many years thanks to the several screens dotted around the bar.

It must have been quite different back in 1958 - and if any readers remember it, please get in touch.

Then called Stonebow, it was named after its location.

Building Stonebow in the 1950s

Stonebow, the road, which linked the city centre with Layerthorpe - was constructed just three years earlier, opening on October 14, 1955. It was part of a slum clearance programme and featured many new buildings, many made of concrete, which struck an off note with many who sought to preserve York's historic character.

