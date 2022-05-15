OUR photo from the archives today dates from 1958 and shows the Stonebow pub on the corner of Stonebow and Fossgate.
The pub has had many incarnations over the years - and undergone several name changes, including the Northern Wall, The Boulevard, YO1 and The Terrace, as it is known today.
Best known for its sports coverage - this is the place to go to watch the big match of the day.
Fair to say it has been a football fans’ mecca for many years thanks to the several screens dotted around the bar.
It must have been quite different back in 1958 - and if any readers remember it, please get in touch.
Then called Stonebow, it was named after its location.
Stonebow, the road, which linked the city centre with Layerthorpe - was constructed just three years earlier, opening on October 14, 1955. It was part of a slum clearance programme and featured many new buildings, many made of concrete, which struck an off note with many who sought to preserve York's historic character.
