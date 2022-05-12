ANTIQUE shops are urged to be vigilant following two incidents in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police have reported that an antique shop in West Park, Harrogate, was almost broken into on Tuesday, May 10 between 6pm and 6am the following morning.

However, it is believed that the suspect, or suspects, did not manage to gain entry.

Then, as previously reported in The Press, officers say a man did break into a shop on Main Street in Hawes and stole items inside, on Thursday, May 12, between 1.10am and 1.20am.

The Hawes suspect has been described at around five foot to six inches, to five foot to seven inches tall, with a skinny build, and wearing black clothing and a lower face covering.

Officers are urging shops and businesses, particularly those dealing in antiques, to be vigiliant and check their security measures.

You can contact your local Neighbourhood Policing Team for bespoke crime prevention advice.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the two incidents.

In particular, we are appealing for residents and businesses to check any CCTV systems or doorbell cameras that may have captured footage of suspects or any vehicles driving away from the areas.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation at Harrogate should email ian.mason@northyorkshire.police.uk, quoting reference number 12220079988.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation at Hawes should email heather.campbell@northyorkshire.police.uk, quoting reference number 12220080576.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room, giving the above reference numbers.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.