SIGNIFICANT revisions have taken MG’s compact electric SUV into new territory.

The old ZS EV was only available with a 44kWh battery providing 163 miles of range, but this 72.6kWh Long Range version can stretch its legs to a much more reassuring 273 miles.

It’s still a vehicle that offers no-nonsense electric motoring at a competitive price – but it now does it with less ‘range anxiety’ than before.

The ZS is at the more affordable end of the scale when it come to electric vehicles, with on-the-road prices starting at £27,495 and all models being well-equipped.

Even though the £33,495 price tag on this top spec Trophy Connect version isn’t exactly bargain basement, it still undercuts similarly-sized and kitted-out rivals by a significant amount.

It also ticks the practicality box, offering excellent internal space for a family and being relatively easy to charge.

Indeed, the water-cooled lithium-ion battery can be charged to 80 per cent capacity in little over 40 minutes using a 100kW rapid charger.

Meanwhile, a 7kW domestic wall box will fully charge the MG in 10 and a half hours.

In terms of looks, it’s an eye-catching vehicle, especially in the vivid ‘Battersea Blue’ colour-scheme applied to my test car - which forms part of an updated colour palette for the ZS.

The most recent refresh didn’t bring about major visual changes, but the front end was enhanced by a smarter front grille alongside updated headlights.

At the back, there’s a fresh rear bumper with a more contemporary look.

Silver roofrails and some chunky side skirts add to the overall effect of a smart and purposeful small family SUV design.

Behind the wheel, it’s a nippy and enjoyable car to drive.

The motor drives the front axle, offering peak power of 156ps and 280Nm of torque.

The new battery adds just 10kg of kerbweight, so it still feels nimble and manoeuvrable in the corners.

As you find with many EVs, the ZS feels sharp off the mark, with all its drive torque being generated immediately from the off.

Some of that initial forward thrust seems to dilute when you get to about the 45mph mark, with the overall 0-60mph time coming in at 8.2 seconds.

There’s no gear stick as such, so you select Drive, Neutral and Reverse from a rotary gear selector down to the driver’s left.

Next to this, you’ll find another switch that allows you to change between three levels of regenerative braking resistance. Used wisely on downhill sections of road, this function can allow you to recover a significant amount of energy to stave off the next recharge for a while longer.

Level one provides a small amount of regeneration, while level three offers the greatest regenerative benefit, meaning there’s little need for the brakes.

Once inside, you’re met with a spacious and practical interior. It’s a pleasant cabin and – while overall material quality is slightly behind some rivals – there are plenty of exclusive materials dotted around. For example, the faux-leather upholstery with contrast stitching is all very nice, as are the various chrome finishes.

The smart dashboard includes a nicely-integrated 10.1-inch colour touchscreen, which is user-friendly and very responsive.

The generous amount of kit includes heated front seats, wireless phone charger, sat nav, rear parking sensors and a 360 parking camera, heated door mirrors, air conditioning and a panoramic sky roof. You also get a raft of safety tech, including active emergency braking with pedestrian and bicycle detection, lane keep assist with a lane departure warning system, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and intelligent speed limit assist.

It’s as much kit as you’d get on more expensive rivals - and more than you’d get on some.

MG ZS EV Trophy Connect

PRICE: £33,495

0-60MPH: 8.2 seconds

TOP SPEED: 108mph

RANGE: 273 miles

BATTERY CAPACITY: 72.6kWh

Estimated 100kW Rapid Charge Time (to 80%): 42 minutes

MAX POWER: 156ps

MAX TORQUE: 280Nm