A MAN, who was arrested after a woman died from falling from a four-storey ledge, has now been released.
North Yorkshire Police said the initial investigation into the death of a woman in her 40s in Albemarle Crescent in Scarborough on Monday (May 9), has concluded and officers can now confirm that they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.
The man who was arrested in connection with the incident has now been released from the investigation with no further action taken against him.
A report will now be prepared for the Coroner to inform a future inquest.
