INSTEAD of spending all this money, nearly 50 million pounds, for a Haxby Station which has been estimated only about 68 people a day will use - why not spend some money putting a new surface on the road in Windmill Way?

This road has had patches of tar put here and there for years a lot of drivers use it to miss the congestion at the school.

Also some of the pavement needs a re-surface.

William Poole,

Falcon Close,

Haxby

