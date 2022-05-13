INSTEAD of spending all this money, nearly 50 million pounds, for a Haxby Station which has been estimated only about 68 people a day will use - why not spend some money putting a new surface on the road in Windmill Way?
This road has had patches of tar put here and there for years a lot of drivers use it to miss the congestion at the school.
Also some of the pavement needs a re-surface.
William Poole,
Falcon Close,
Haxby
READ MORE: Haxby Station "a crazy idea seeking to solve a non-existent problem"
Tell us your view: email - letters@thepress.co.uk
Write no more than 250 words and provide your full name, address and telephone number
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here