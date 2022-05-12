LAST Thursday, May 5, having had the misfortune to suffer a medical incident, I had to contact the ambulance service.
After giving my details to the operator an ambulance was duly despatched to me and I was taken to the A & E department of York Hospital.
I was told not to leave it so long to ask for help in future and also not to ring 111 but to ring 999.
I was taken into resuscitation, and the attention I received was second to none.
I cannot fault the ambulance team and the nursing staff and doctors for their kindness and assistance. They kept me calm and relaxed all of the time. I thank them all from the bottom of my heart.
M Horsman,
Moorland Road,
York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here