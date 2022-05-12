A MULTI-PLATINUM group are donating tickets for their upcoming show in York to Ukrainian refugees, as a gesture of support and welcoming.

Since bursting onto the UK music scene 10 years ago, The Overtones have racked up platinum record sales, released six studio albums, sold out tours across the nation and performed for Her Majesty The Queen.

The group marked their tenth anniversary with a number one album and finally embarked on their rescheduled tour dates from 2020 in 2022.

As a gesture of support and welcome for Ukrainian refugees, the band launched a social media campaign on April 19 giving away 250 tickets to refugees in the UK to attend their shows across the country - including at York Barbican on June 6.

The offer also extends to any host families who have opened their homes to refugees throughout the Ukraine crisis.

Jay James, who joined the group in 2019, said: "“2022 is all about bringing back the feel good and that's what The Overtones do best.

"As we celebrate the past, dance in the present and sing for the future, we are so excited and blessed to give The Overtones family their best night yet."

Those who would like to attend must apply online by clicking here - and the first 250 applicants will be added to the bands guestlist in their requested tour town.

The band have partnered with Tickets For Good, who will be supporting the campaign by reaching out to various Ukrainian charities in the UK.

Like many other acts, the last two years have meant cancelled tours and releases for The Overtones, but with a newly recharged band and an excitement of what’s to come in their anniversary year, the group "can’t wait" to be back on the road.

Another member of the group, Mark Franks, said: “We can’t wait to finally get to sing, dance and party together with you all, in 2022, on our 10 Year Anniversary Tour.

"It’s been a long time coming and there really ain’t no party like an Overtones party."

On the new tour, the group will also celebrate their official tour tune ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You’ featuring Michael Ball, taken from their number one selling album ‘10’ last summer.

The Overtones and Michael Ball have shared a longstanding friendship - and the band have recently announced that they will be extending their tour celebrations by joining Michael on his upcoming tour alongside Alfie Boe.

The band have previously headlined some of the UK and Europe’s most prestigious venues including The London Palladium, The Royal Albert Hall - and achieving standout performances at Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and singing to one million people at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.