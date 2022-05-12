A MAN broke into a North Yorkshire property.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about a burglary which happened Main Street in Hawes.

A man is said to have gained entry to the property on Thursday, May 15, between 1.10am and 1.20am.

The suspect is described as around five foot six to five foot seven in height with a skinny build, wearing black clothing and a lower face covering.

Officers are appealing to the public to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident - in particular, for residents and businesses to check any CCTV or doorbell cameras which may have captured footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Force Control Room.

You can also email heather.campbell@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220080576.