A CROQUET club in York is holding a free drop-in afternoon for anyone wanting to try the game on National Croquet Day.
York Croquet Club has experienced a surge of interest from those wanting to try this friendly and socially distanced game - and is now putting on extra free introductory courses on Sunday (May 15) to cater for the demand.
Club chair, John Harris said: "Croquet is very much the game of the moment. It’s an enjoyable sociable activity on a summer’s afternoon. But it also suits ambitious players wanting to play a strategic game at the highest level. Croquet really is for everyone.”
The free drop-in is at the club lawns in Scarcroft Road between 2.30 - 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon - and all are welcome.
There is no need to book, just turn up with flat-soled footwear to enjoy the game suitable for all ages and abilities.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here