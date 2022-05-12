POLICE dismantled a large cannabis grow and seized thousands of pounds worth of equipment.

They executed a miss-use of drugs warrant at a house on Spring Bank in Scarborough on yesterday afternoon (May 11).

After forcing entry, North Yorkshire Police say officers discovered the property had been converted into a sophisticated cannabis grow with three upstairs rooms used to grow a significant number of plants that would be worth thousands of pounds.

A police spokesman said: "No suspects were found in the property and the plants appeared to be in the process of dying having not been watered for several days.

"High-value growing equipment such as lights, filters and transformers were also seized.

"No arrests have been made at this stage and investigations are ongoing.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Op Expedite.

"Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

"If the owners would like to claim their new front door keys, please come to Scarborough Police Station and ask for Op Expedite."