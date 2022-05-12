A CHILD and four adults have been injured in a crash that's closed a road.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 2.14am today (May 12) to Burdyke Avenue in York after reports of a crash between a motorbike and a car.
A service spokesman said: "Acomb and York fire crews responded to a two vehicle crash.
"No one was trapped, though four adults and one young child had to be given first aid at the scene prior to the arrival of paramedics.
"Fire crews also made the vehicles safe, and incident left in hands of North Yorkshire Police."
The road remains closed both ways from Water Lane to Crichton Avenue.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article