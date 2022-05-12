A TEENAGER has been injured in an unprovoked attack.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about an assault on a 17-year-old boy.

The force say it happened outside Majestic Wine on North Street in Ripon between 9.45pm and 10pm on Wednesday, May 4.

A police spokesman said: "The victim was approached by two unknown young men who punched him several times in an unprovoked attack.

"He suffered minor facial injuries which did not require medical treatment.

"The suspects are described as being aged around 16 to 18 years old and were wearing dark tracksuits.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mark Nursey. You can also email mark.nursey@northyorkshire.police.uk."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220075828.