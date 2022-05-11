A NORTH Yorkshire MP has hit out at the Home Office for allegedly not responding to resident concerns over plans to site asylum seeker accommodation in their village.

Thirsk and Malton Conservative Kevin Hollinrake says letters voicing concerns over the plan for the Linton-on-Ouse RAF site have gone unanswered.

He said: "As I understand it, no formal response letter has been received, nor has a response to valid questions and concerns from residents sent nearly three weeks ago - this is unacceptable.

"As well as speaking once again to the Prime Minister this week, relevant ministers and the local authority, I have also raised the lack of engagement with the Home Secretary directly.

"I will be speaking to her advisors later today.

"I completely understand the frustration from the Linton community on this radio silence from the Home Office, despite their assurances to mend relationships with residents.

"I will continue to work with Hambleton Council, residents and other stakeholders to progress legal action."

The Home Office has confirmed that the plans to move 1,500 male refugees into the former RAF Linton-on-Ouse near York site within six weeks will now go ahead, despite the growing concerns of local residents, MPs and councillors.

At the weekend Hambleton District Council’s chief executive said the council has instructed lawyers to begin to mount a legal challenge against the Government's decision.

Mr Hollinrake said: "I want to assure constituents I am continuing to press the Government for action regarding the proposed site at Linton-on-Ouse.

"Hambleton District Council are currently instructing a barrister to look into the merits of a case, given the clear lack of consultation and unsuitability of the site.

"The council has written to the Home Office to urgently request a response regarding this lack of consultation on the decision, the fact no impact assessment took place and the fact no information has been provided since."

The proposal for Linton-on-Ouse is part of the Government's new migration policy, which also includes sending some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The men, aged between 18 and 40, will be housed at the base while their applications to stay in the UK are processed.