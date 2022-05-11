RESIDENTS of a North Yorkshire village are re-releasing their memory book of the Queen's coronation.

Skelton couple, Arthur and Betty Robinson, both 89, put together a booklet, 'Royal Memories of 60 years ago', of the personal memories of those who could remember the Queen’s coronation in 1953, to mark Her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

They had realised at the time that only the over-60s would be able to remember the 1953 coronation, and the death of George VI, and advertised for contributors to share their recollections for younger generations to learn about the occasion.

They receieved an 'overwhelming response'.

Skelton Coronation party in 1953 Picture: Sheila Huggins

Skelton Coronation Party in 1953 Picture: Sheila Huggins

They have decided to reprint the booklet for the public in time for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this June - with the addition of a letter from Her Majesty who was sent the first copy in 2012 - as each year, fewer people have their own memories.

Arthur said: "I was doing my National Service in Aldershot at the time, and I travelled to London both for King George VI’s lying in state and Elizabeth’s coronation.

"It was a good opportunity for the older generation to put their memories to paper while they still can so that younger people can read about that time."

The booklet has recorded the recollections of 28 pensioners, who were living in Skelton in 2012, some of which have since passed away.

In 2012, Skelton marked the occasion with a parade.

Skelton Jubilee parade in 2012 Picture: David Harrison

Skelton Jubilee parade Picture: David Harrison

Skelton Jubilee parade 2012 Picture: David Harrison

The booklet shares anecdotes of those who travelled to London to celebrate the occasion, plus, images of coronation souvenirs from the day, and those who celebrated at home with street parties or watched it on television, as well as where they were at the time of hearing the radio broadcast announcing George VI’s death.

The Queen's procession in York, November 1988 Picture: York Press archive

Plus, there are memories shared of the Queen’s procession passing through Skelton following her visit to York in 1988.

Readers can also learn how Skelton itself marked the occasion and what community life was like in the early 1950's.

Betty’s café in Harrogate also contributed with their most popular dish on the menu in 1953 with the price – fried plaice and chips at two shillings and 10 pence, equivalent to just 14 pence today.

Betty Robinson also reveals a small insight into the fashion people wore on the day.

Copies of the booklet will be on sale at Skelton post office from Friday, May 20, at £2.