A POPULAR York festival is looking for volunteers this year.

York Festival Trust are looking for help with the 2022 York Mystery Plays.

These plays will be performed on wagons as they move through York's streets.

The trust is seeking residents to help manage wagons, marshal spectators, provide information about the event and direct the audience to each play location.

Trust chairman Roger Lee, said: “The Wagon Plays are a moving pageant dating back to the 14th century.

“Just as then, The Guilds, with their actors and musicians, have to negotiate the streets of York from College Green, through St Sampson’s Square and St Helen’s Square to King’s Manor, as they perform at each location."

The event will run throughout June 2022.

More details can be found at: https://www.yorkmysteryplays.co.uk/buy-tickets/.

Those interested in volunteering should email: ymp22production@gmail.com.