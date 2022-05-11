FIVE boys have been arrested after damage to a property in a police "priority area" in York.

North Yorkshire Police were called at just before 4pm on Tuesday (May 10) to reports of youths causing problems in Foxwood.

Several police resources were immediately sent to the area and in less than 10 minutes officers were at the scene. On arrival, they were made aware of significant damage which had been caused to a property in the area.

Five boys, aged between 13 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage. They were taken to a local police station where they were interviewed about the offence.

They have since been released on police bail and enquiries are continuing.

Inspector Lee Pointon, from the York outer Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “The quick work from our officers led to a positive result of five arrests. Foxwood remains a priority area and as this incident proves we will act on information that members of the public provide and where appropriate take action.

“The police understand the impact that this type of behaviour has on people’s lives and it is not acceptable. We will continue to do all we can to robustly deal with incidents of this nature so we can improve the quality of lives for the residents in the Foxwood area.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, contact the force by calling 101 and quoting reference number: 12220079659.

If you'd rather remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.