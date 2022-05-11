A COMPANY has been ordered to pay £200,000 after a woman was run over and later died from her injuries.

Yorkshire Dairy Goats at St Helen’s Farm in Seaton Ross, near Pocklington has been fined for safety breaches a farm worker was hit by a telehandler.

Hull Crown Court heard that on August 1 2018, 53-year-old Janet McDonald, an employee of Yorkshire Dairy Goats, was struck by a reversing telescopic materials handler vehicle (telehandler) whilst working at St Helen’s Farm.

She was seriously injured and air-lifted to Hull Royal Infirmary where she died later that day.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that when the employee had finished milking the goats, she walked through a corridor and stepped out into the path of the reversing telehandler.

The driver was unable to see Janet so could not take evasive action, and she was struck by the vehicle.

Yorkshire Dairy Goats of Seaton Ross, East Yorkshire pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

The company has been fined £180,000 and ordered to pay £20,000 in costs.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Sarah Taylor said: “Pedestrians and vehicles need to be kept apart at all work sites and this includes agriculture.

“This incident could so easily have been avoided by simply segregating vehicles and pedestrians.”

Yorkshire Dairy Goats farms thousands of goats whose fresh milk is pasturised and either sold as milk or turned in to yoghurts, cheese and butter.