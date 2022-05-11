A STAR of children's TV is the first signing for this year’s York Theatre Royal pantomime, set to start in December.
Award-winning television presenter and YouTube star Maddie Moate will feature in the theatre's pantomime, All New Adventures of Peter Pan. Maddie will play the "fabulous, feisty" fairy, Tinkerbell.
Since 2016, Maddie has presented the popular BBC CBeebies series 'Do You Know?' exploring the secret workings of everyday objects. This saw her win the 2017 Best Presenter category at the BAFTA Children’s Awards.
Maddie has also starred in the CBeebies Proms Live at the Albert Hall, multiple CBeebies Christmas Shows and presented the CBeebies Ballet. Beyond CBeebies, she has also hosted CBBC’s Show Me Honey as well as BBC’s Springwatch Academy and CNBC’s The Cloud Challenge.
Maddie's own own science and technology YouTube channel is enjoyed by millions of families worldwide. More recently her channel has been the home of 'Let’s Go Live!' With Maddie and Greg, her daily live science show for families.
Further casting for All New Adventures of Peter Pan will be announced in coming months.
The pantomime will run from December 2 2022 to January 2 2023. Tickets are available on the Theatre Royal website, or by calling the box office.
