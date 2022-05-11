YORK'S St Sampson's Centre will be hosting a multi-ethnic Jubilee Party on June 6 to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
The party, which will be held from 11am-2pm, is being jointly organised by the centre and by members of the York Racial Equality Network (YREN).
It will include music, food, drink, bingo, 'play your cards right' and a quiz with prizes to be won.
YREN chair Rama Isaiah said the party was for people of all backgrounds, ages and cultures. "We want to bring everybody together to celebrate the Jubilee," she said. "So everybody is welcome, whatever their age or background."
Tickets are £5 and can be bought from reception at St Sampson’s or by emailing info@yren.co.uk
You'd better book fast, though. There's only space for 70 at the party. "And half the tickets are sold!" Rama said.
