A POP-UP plant shop will be held in York - focusing on sustainability and selling a range of plants from a popular garden in the city.
The first York Museum Gardens Pop-Up Plant Shop will take place on Saturday May 21. Just in time for planting season, a range of plants grown from cuttings and seed, as well as surplus plants from the gardens will be available to buy.
The shop will focus on sustainability by recycling pots and reducing the amount of plants transported to York Museum Gardens through experimentation with growing on-site seasonal bedding from seed. Expert advice and guidance about the suitability of plants for your garden will be available from the gardens team.
Steve Williams, York Museum Gardens manager, said: “We can’t wait for our first Pop-Up Plant Shop. Our dream for York Museum Gardens is to install a polytunnel to grow more of our own plants and develop short gardening courses for beginners and enthusiasts alike to share knowledge, their love of plants and the natural world."
York Museums Trust hope the Pop-Up Shop will become a regular opportunity for people to take home plants they enjoy when visiting the gardens.
Proceeds will be invested back into the Museum Gardens.
