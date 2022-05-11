A York-based charity has been nominated for a prestigious national award for its work with people of any or no gender affected by domestic or sexual abuse.

Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS) is committed to ending violence against women and girls and also supports men and children.

It has been nominated for a community organisation award for gender in this year's National Diversity Awards.

Said IDAS chief executive officer, Sarah Hill; “We are passionate about improving the experience and safeguarding of all victims and, in addition to our work with women and girls, we are proud to support anyone who is impacted by domestic abuse or sexual violence.

"Through our community support teams we have supported hundreds of male, trans and non-binary victims. We have also increased our accommodation so that we can safely accommodate victims who need to escape abuse but who cannot access a women’s refuge.

"Our services are life-changing, and often life-saving, for those we support”.

IDAS provides outreach services, refuge accommodation and a free confidential helpline across York, North Yorkshire, Barnsley, and Sheffield, supporting over 20,000 women, men and children in the community each year.

Nominations and voting close on May 20.

The shortlisted nominees will attend a black tie awards ceremony in September at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral when the winners will be announced.